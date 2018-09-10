Indian Cricketer Murali Vijay Joins Essex

Murali Vijay has signed for Essex, becoming the third Indian player to join the team. Vijay who has been considered a Test specialist has lost this title. After a dismal performance against South Africa and the first two Test matches in the England series, the player was removed from the India team and has decided to join Essex.

Vijay Fails Team India

Vijay was set to become one of the finest openers in test cricket, however, recent failures on the field have put an end to that legacy and he needs to focus on working out his issues. He does still have some defenders in his corner, Balaji believes that the player can bounce back. Numerous players have hit a bit of a slump, but with mental preparation have been able to turn things around. Vijay will definitely not be doing that as a player on the India team but may turn things around playing for defending County champion, Essex. Although Essex hoped to retain their championship title, the recent loss to Surrey has put paid to that possibility.

His absence has created opportunities for younger players such as Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw.

County Cricket Championship

Vijay will be playing the remainder of the county championship for Essex. He steps in to replace seamer Peter Siddle of Australia. Siddle is headed back home but will return to play with the County team again next season. The player took 37 wickets in seven matches this year. He has signed a two-year contract securing him for the 2019 and 2020 season.

Vijay has voiced his pleasure at being recruited by Essex, saying that he cannot wait to play for the team. After visiting there with the India team, he says he recalls how great the crowd is and that he cannot wait to play and win some matches with his new team.

What Essex Has to Say

Essex head coach Anthony McGrath is as excited as their new player about Vijay’s choice to join them. He has described the player as a great batsman capable of scoring runs at the top. Vijay’s ability to score runs means that the team expects he can make a real difference in a game, especially as they head into the end of the season. With many big games heading their way, Vijay’s international quality and experience present a real opportunity for Essex.

Essex is currently number 4 in Division one. The team has won four of eleven matches, has lost four games and had two draws.